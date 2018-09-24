Remembering Robert Venturi, godfather of postmodern architecture and champion of everyday oddity

Venturi met Scott Brown at the University of Pennsylvania, where they were both faculty, and married in Santa Monica in 1967. When I interviewed her in 2017, the always-outspoken Scott Brown recalled speaking up at a faculty meeting at Penn in 1960. (She argued against the demolition of university's library.) “After that Bob came up to me and said, “I agreed with everything you said.” And I said, “Then why didn’t you say anything?” From that time on, we got more and more involved in each other’s work.”