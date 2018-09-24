Review: Ron Jude's jaw-dropping photographs at Gallery Luisotti put the awe back in awesome

Jude, based in Eugene, Ore., has long examined the construction of memory, story and history, through image fragments that resonate with one another but don't necessarily weave into a linear narrative. Here, his encounter with place feels intimate — the pictures are steeped in emotion, in awe — but also deliberately depersonalized. They form part of a series that he titles "12 Hz," after the lower limit of sound audible to the human ear. What we can't perceive is vast, and that geological, cosmological story, while not ours exactly, has become our responsibility since our presence began to alter it. Acts of homage and acts of witness, these photographs induce the requisite wonder and gratitude to spur a much-needed sense of accountability.