Triforium Fridays offer trippy performances beneath L.A.'s strangest sculpture

During one of the more transfixing moments of the second Triforium Friday, tenor Sean Panikkar, who sings the lead role in L.A. Opera’s ongoing production of Philip Glass’s “Satyagraha,” stood tall and still below the artwork. A nearby piano churned out hypnotizing Glassian patterns as Panikkar sang, in Sanskrit, the mantra-like ascending modal scale of the opera’s final act. The lights of the Triforium flickered in response to the pitch and intensity of his voice, and the crowd was nearly completely silent, with all eyes fixed on the mesmerizing light show above.