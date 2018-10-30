Review: Raúl de Nieves' bedazzled mosaics and fantastical little friends at Freedman Fitzpatrick

On the walls around this tableau are four large mosaics, each titled after a season. These are impressively detailed, combining swirling flower and plant imagery with more abstract motifs, but each one features a different face. “Winter” includes a witch, “Spring” a simian visage; “Summer” features a woman who looks a little like Disney’s Snow White, while “Autumn” proffers a red devil. It’s not clear how or if these relate to the figures on the floor, but their clear, crystalline colors evoke the fabled atmosphere of stained glass windows, lending some wonder to the proceedings.