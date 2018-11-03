The week ahead in SoCal dance, Nov. 4-11: Forever Flamenco, Contra-Tiempo and more

Analogy Trilogy CAP UCLA presents this new three-part work from Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in a seven-hour marathon that also includes dinner and a post-show Q&A. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m. $69-$149. (310) 825-2101.
Family Gypsy Song Forever Flamenco offers this new show featuring singers Juan Bacán, Miguel Funi Hijo and Antonio de Jerez, guitarist Ethan Margolis and dancer Fanny Ara. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
LA Unbound Showcase for local choreographers and dancers features contemporary dance, hip-hop, tap, jazz and other styles. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Nov. 4. Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $28. (626) 346-7646.
Don Quixote St. Petersburg’s Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra returns with this full-length work based on Cervantes’ classic tale of chivalry and romance. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Fiesta del Dia de Los Muertos Danza Floricanto/USA’s annual, family-friendly celebration returns with live performances and more. The Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts, 4232 Whiteside St., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $20-$35. (323) 261-0385.
JoyUs JustUs L.A.-based urban Latin dance-theatre company Contra-Tiempo performs this celebration of triumph over adversity featuring live music by East L.A.’s Las Cafeteras. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.
Train of Love: Life and Love On and Off the Rails Duet performance created and performed by husband-and-wife duo Mark Yamor and Pam Heffler. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m. $15, $20. www.highwaysperformance.org.