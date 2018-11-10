The week ahead in SoCal dance, Nov. 11-18: Pilobolus, Tangueros del Sur and more

Fiesta del Dia de Los Muertos Danza Floricanto/USA’s annual, family-friendly celebration returns with live performances and more. The Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts, 4232 Whiteside St., L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $20-$35. (323) 261-0385.
Train of Love: Life and Love On and Off the Rails Duet performance with Mark Yamor and Pam Heffler. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 6:30 p.m. $15, $20. www.highwaysperformance.org.
Pilobolus: Come to Your Senses The dance theater company explores the connection between the human body and the analog world in this multimedia-enhanced show. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Tangueros del Sur The Buenos Aires-based tango dance company performs. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $34-$79. (818) 677-3000.