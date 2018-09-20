99 Seat Beat: Romanian clowns, subversive sandwich artists and human pets populate new plays in L.A.'s small-theater scene

The essentials: Washed-up circus clowns answering a casting call cling to faded glory and trot out well-worn slapstick routines, alternately comforting and taunting one another as they as they await an audition that never materializes — think Bozo the Clown waiting for Godot. Romanian-French playwright Matei Vişniec’s absurdist comedy is a modern-day successor to the existentialist theater of Samuel Beckett and Eugene Ionesco, this time with balloons.