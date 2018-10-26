99 Seat Beat: A cannibal musical, Paul Rodriguez's existential steambath, a Southern Gothic tale and more

Why this? As much as we talk about diversity these days, American theater still hasn’t shaken the assumption that plays should be about white people. Writing about Asian American characters, from an Asian American perspective, is regarded as a well-intentioned but not especially market-savvy enterprise. “Vietgone’s” success suggests that it’s long past time to lay this assumption to rest. Nguyen described it in an interview in American Theatre magazine as “the anti-‘Miss Saigon.’ I don’t mean that it’s contradictory to the musical or even a reaction to it, but it’s about the Asian-American characters being the ones with agency over the narrative. They’re not a prop for the typical straight-white-male lead to learn from or to save. It’s not their story. It’s our story. We get to be the heroes.”