Review: Workplace warriors battle for equality in 'Showpony' at the Victory Theatre

The action opens as five women convene in an advertising agency conference room to redesign a pitch (for stiletto heels — the fashion world’s answer to bound feet, as Leora mordantly points out.) Three of the new hires are African American women from a small “urban” company. Of those, Patricia (Elle Vernee) is a warm-hearted church lady who has just bought a house on the guarantee that she’ll be in her new job long term (and good luck to her with that.) Omolola (Krystel Roche) is an advertising intern from Nigeria who is comically fascinated by the political machinations of her American counterparts. Sharp-witted Destiny (Bianca Lemaire) assumes she’s headed for the executive suite, but may be in for a shock.