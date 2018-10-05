Actors Lucas Hedges and Michael Cera share what it's like to be onstage with Elaine May

The phrase “slow simmer” came directly from Michael Cera, another “Waverly Gallery” cast member, who was sitting across from Hedges at the Algonquin Hotel, where we met for tea to talk about the production. The dream ensemble, under the direction of Lila Neugebauer, is rounded out by Elaine May (yes, that Elaine May), Tony-winner Joan Allen and David Cromer, who won a Tony this year for his staging of “The Band’s Visit” and who can be coaxed into flexing his acting muscles when the right part comes his way.