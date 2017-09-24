The week ahead in L.A. theater, Sept. 24-Oct. 1: 'Wicked Lit,' 'Resolving Hedda' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.).

Openings

Chisme y Queso Short sketches by local playwrights, plus improvisations based on audience suggestions; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, Boyle Heights, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org.

Head of Passes Phylicia Rashad reprises her role as an African American matriarch in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Southern-set drama inspired by the biblical tale of Job. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.

Hurricane Relief Benefit Fundraiser in the style of a 1940s radio show. La Crescenta Presbyterian, 2902 Montrose Ave., La Crescenta. Sun., 7 p.m. $10, $20. (818) 249-6137.

The Madwoman of Chaillot Santa Monica Rep offers a stage reading of the classic farce by Jean Giraudoux. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $25. (310) 434-3200.

Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally West Coast premiere of Kevin Armento’s coming-of-age drama narrated by a troubled teen’s cellphone. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $20. (323) 960-4429.

Sugar Musical Theatre Guild opens its season with this 1970s musical based on the classic 1959 comedy “Some Like It Hot.” Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd. Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.

[title of show] Two struggling writers try to create a new musical in this sendup. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., next, 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $23-$28. (310) 828-7519.

Fall Shorts Ten new 10-minute comedies by nine playwrights. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Tue., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $15. (818) 990-2324.

Freddy World premiere of Deborah Lawlor’s hybrid dance-theater work about ballet dancer and Warhol acolyte Fred Herko; a co-production of Fountain Theatre and LACC Theatre Academy. Caminito Theatre, Los Angeles City College, 855 N. Vermont Ave., L.A. Wed., Fri., 8 p.m.; Thu., Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $25. (323) 663-1525.

L.A. Theatre Works Celebrates the Pursuit of Justice A salute to “Woman in Gold” attorney E. Randol Schoenberg includes a performance of the classic drama “Judgment at Nuremberg.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 8 p.m. $175 and up. (310) 827-0889.

Cheech Marin Hosts an Evening of Comedy With Paul Rodriguez, Marcella Arguello, et al. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.

China Soul Featuring the Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People’s Republic of China. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $17-$45. (310) 506-4522. Also, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $19 and up. (714) 556-2787.

On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning Three female explorers from the Victorian Era have a series of adventures in Eric Overmyer’s fantastical tale. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Thu., 8 p.m.; next. Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 19. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

The Woman in Black Theatre Unleashed stages Stephen Mallatratt’s classic ghost story. The Belfry Stage, Upstairs at the Crown, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 4. $20. (818) 849-4039.

Exit Strategy West Coast premiere of Ike Holter’s drama about the last days of an urban public high school. The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $30. (323) 860-7300.

Pat & Charlie: Solid Gold Lamé Cabaret The duo spoofs the 1980s-era TV variety show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $20. (323) 662-4255.

Resolving Hedda Long-suffering Hedda Gabler tries to escape the classic Ibsen drama that bears her name in Jon Klein’s new comedy. The Big Victory Theatre, 334 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $24-$34. (818) 841-5421.

The Second Coming of Klaus Kinski Writer-performer Andrew Perez portrays the eccentric German actor in this solo drama. The Blank’s Second Stage Theater, 6500 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 4. $25. (888) 810-2063.

Sondheim UnScripted Impro Theatre launches a residency at the Edye with this celebration of the Broadway composer. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $45. (310) 434-3200.

Wicked Lit 2017 This year’s edition of Unbound Productions’ site-specific collection of terror tales includes “Thoth’s Labyrinth,” “The Open Door” and the classic Ambrose Bierce ghost story “The Damned Thing.” Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery, 2300 N. Marengo Ave., Altadena. Fri.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $40-$80. (323) 332-2065.

Captain Greedy’s Carnival: A Musical Nightmare Four unsuspecting people are duped by a conman in this new satire with book and lyrics by Jack Pinter and music by Roger Eno. The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $30, $34.99; Thursdays, pay what you can. (310) 838-4264.

Curve of Departure A family gathers for the funeral of the husband and father who abandoned them years earlier in Rachel Bonds’ new dramedy. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., next Sun., 2 and 7:45 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

Social Darwinism Racism, homosexuality and the subjugation of women are examined in the West Coast premiere of Angela Gant’s absurdist comedy. Loft Ensemble Theater, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $20. (818) 616-3150.