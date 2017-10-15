The week ahead in L.A. theater, Oct. 15-22: 'Bright Star,' 'In the Heights' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)

Openings

Collected Stories Donald Margulies’ two-character drama about an author’s contentious relationship with the grad student she mentors. Dorie Theater at the Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $30. www.showorksentertainment.com

An Evening With Neile Adams The showbiz veteran shares songs and stories. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20; food and drink minimums apply. (323) 466-2210.

Thelma Houston: My Motown Memories & More! The R&B singer shares songs and stories. The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W. Washington St., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 964-9766.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Staged reading of this drama based on the Ken Kesey novel set in a mental hospital. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Mon., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 434-3200.

Wet: A DACAmented Journey Alex Alpharaoh explores life as an undocumented American in this solo drama. Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. Mon., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 30. $15-$20. (818) 839-1197.

First Look Festival Five-play showcase gets underway with a staged reading of Amanda Weier’s “Goose Stepping with Bound Feet.” Open Fist Theatre Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. (323) 882-6912.

Deviled All new immersive horror-theatre experience. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Wed., 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 15. $15. (818) 202-4120.

Dickens UnScripted Impro Theatre improves a comedic tale in the style of the English author. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $20, $40. (626) 356-3100.

An Evening with Fritz Coleman The local comic weatherman discusses growing up and growing older. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $35. (866) 811-4111.

Art Party: Filthy Velvet Immersive Victorian gothic cabaret features drag, burlesque and more. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15, $20. www.fugitivekind.org.

Shine Storytellers share tales about facing fears. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Oct. 19. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Too Marvelous for Words: A Celebration of Nat King Cole Emmy and Tony winner Keith David salutes the music legend. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $36-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences Arye Gross stars in Glen Berger’s solo drama about a reclusive librarian who undertakes a fantastical journey. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $25-$90. (310) 208-5454.

Without Walls Festival La Jolla Playhouse’s biennial showcase features interactive performances, site-specific works, music, dance and more; tickets and info at www.WOWFestival.org. Various venues, downtown San Diego. Thu.-next. Sun.; various times; ends Oct. 22. Free-$35. (858) 550-1010.

Bright Star A literary editor in post-WWII North Carolina looks back on her youth in this bluegrass-tinged musical from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; Carmen Cusack stars. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $30-$130. (213) 972-4400.

An Enemy of the Pueblo Playwright Josefina López puts a feminist Chicana spin on Ibsen’s classic political fable “An Enemy of the People.” Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $15-$20. (323) 263-7684.

Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic Large-scale shadow play inspired by a 10th-century tale about a pair of star-crossed lovers. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7:30 p.m; Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $35-$125. (310) 746-4000.

Home An African American man’s life takes him from rural South Carolina to the big city and back again in Samm-Art Williams’ drama. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $47-$55. (562) 436-4610.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Musical comedy based on the classic 1974 horror-movie spoof. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $40-$85. (562) 467-8818.

Sinner’s Laundry and Redline IAMA Theatre Company presents two new plays in repertory: John Lavelle’s sci-fi comedy “Sinner’s Laundry,” and Christian Durso’s dark family drama “Redline.” Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. “Sinner’s,” Fri., 8 p.m. and next Sun., 7 p.m.; “Redline,” Sat., 8 p.m. and next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $30 each, $50 for both. (323) 380-8843.

This Land Evangeline Ordaz’s decades-spanning drama about several generations of the same Southern California family. Company of Angels, 1350 San Pablo St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 13. $12-$25; Mondays, pay what you can. www.companyofangels.org.

Tolstoy in Suffolk A theater director tangles with an American ex-pat over the rights to a mystery novel in Robert Allan Ackerman’s drama. Studio C,6448 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $30. www.eventbrite.com.

Gem of the Ocean An African American man seeking redemption visits a spiritual healer in 1904 Pittsburgh in August Wilson’s classic drama. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555.