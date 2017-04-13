L.A. theater openings, April 16-23: 'The Walking Forest' and more

This week: An immersive “Macbeth”-inspired fable at REDCAT, a new drama about the founders of the NAACP, and it’s all Greek to “junkyard opera” company Four Larks at the Getty Villa.

Failure: A Love Story Center Theatre Group’s inaugural Block Party series kicks off with a remount of Coeurage Theatre Company’s 2015 staging of Philip Dawkins’ romantic drama about three sisters in 1920s Chicago; an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends April 23. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

Lea Salonga The Tony winner (“Miss Saigon”) performs. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Tue., 8 p.m. Sold out; waitlist available. (310) 506-4522.

Transparency, Taxes & Tweets Artists Rise Up Los Angeles hosts a benefit featuring politically themed music and comedy. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $30. (323) 251-8825.

Shine Storytellers share true-life tales. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

The 39 Steps Comedic adaptation of the novel that inspired the Hitchcock thriller. Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Thu.-Sat., 7 p.m.; ends April 29. Free; donations accepted; reservations required. www.deanproductionstheatre.com.

The Walking Forest Brazil’s Christiane Jatahy explores economic, social and environmental issues in the U.S. premiere of this immersive, interactive multimedia work inspired by Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”; in Portuguese with English supertitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 7 and 9 p.m.; Sat., 3, 6 and 9 p.m.; next Sun., 3 and 6 p.m.; ends April 23. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.

A Dull Pain Turned Sharp Brent Beerman’s new comedy drama about the dreams of three women. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 4. $15-$25. (818) 763-5990.

The Furniture Three sisters gather to divvy up the family furniture in Marc Warren’s new comedy; for mature audiences; Christy Carlson Romano stars. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 6 p.m.; ends April 23. $25, $30. (805) 381-1246.

Homeric Hymns Four Larks brings ancient Greek songs and poems to life in this new workshop production. Getty Villa Auditorium, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends April 23. $7; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor Neil Simon’s behind-the-scenes comedy about a 1950s TV variety show. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. April 21-May 20. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 20. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

The Music Man Meredith Willson’s classic Broadway musical about a con artist who tries to fleece a small Iowa town. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 7. $55-$65. (310) 544-0403.

Pacific Playwrights Festival 20th annual showcase includes staged readings of new plays by Amy Freed, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Donald Margulies and Lauren Yee; schedule at www.scr.org. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 1 and 4 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 10:30 a.m. $17. (714) 708-5555.

Rabbit Hole David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a suburban couple torn apart by the loss of a child. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $15-$30. (917) 407-3346.

Sister Act Cabrillo Music Theatre stages the hit musical based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg comedy about a murder witness hiding out in a convent. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 30. $34-$79; discounts available. (800) 745-3000.

Twelfth Night Shakespeare’s gender-bending romantic comedy; for age 13 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $15. (818) 202-4120.

Uncanny Valley L.A. premiere of Thomas Gibbons’ futuristic drama about a neuroscientist trying to teach an artificial being how to become more human. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; other dates; ends May 7. $47-$55. (562) 436-4610.

Vanya New adaptation of the Chekhov classic. The Grove Theater Center, 1111 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. April 21-30. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 30. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.

The Diary of Anne Frank Based on the true story of a Jewish girl and her family hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic during WWII. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 23. $10-$22. (805) 583-7900.

Dr. Du Bois and Miss Ovington The Robey Theatre Company stages the West Coast premiere of Clare Coss’ fact-based drama about the co-founders of the NAACP. Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre 4, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; other dates; ends May 21. $20, $30. (213) 489-7402.

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Childsplay presents the classic children’s tale. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ends April 23. $25 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Dream of the Red Chamber First two installments of Henry Ong’s six-hour epic about a noble family in Qing dynasty China. Inglewood Amphitheater, Vincent Park, 714 Warren Ln., Inglewood. Acts I & II, Sat., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; continues May 20, concludes May 27. Free. www.henryong.org.

Earth Tales We Tell Stories celebrates Earth Day with this family-friendly fable. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 11 a.m. Free. (562) 495-4595.

An Evening With Michael Feinstein The singer-pianist salutes the Great American Songbook. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St. (between Palo Verde Avenue & Bellflower Boulevard), Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $75-$175 (562) 985-7000.