L.A. theater openings, April 23-30: 'An American in Paris,' 'Pericles' and more

This week: A new drama about life in war-torn Syria, a classic adventure tale co-written by the Bard, and a hit musical about a former G.I. living in the City of Light.

King of the Road: The Roger Miller Story World-premiere musical about the 1960s-era singer-songwriter. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends May 14. $60-$75. (949) 497-2787.

The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival Showcase for female solo performers. Macha Theatre, 1107 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood. Sun., 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. $15, $25. (818) 760-0408.

Mark Nizer 4D Family-friendly show features comedy, juggling, music and more. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $17 and up. (310) 506-4522.

Sleeping Beauty Updated version of the classic fairy tale; for ages 6 to 10. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $21. (949) 854-4646.

Anda’s Love Reading of Joshua Sobol’s Holocaust-themed drama. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Mon., 7 p.m. $10, $15. (619) 234-5623.

An American in Paris National touring production of the Tony-winning musical featuring songs by the Gershwins and based on the 1951 Gene Kelly film. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 7. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Voices Actress and singer-songwriter Amanda McBroom (“The Rose”) performs. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Tue., 7 p.m. $69.50. (805) 667-2900.

Artificial Flowers Two young people explore their dark sides together in Emily Charouhas’ psychological drama; for ages 14 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Wed., 8:30 p.m.; ends May 10. $15. (818) 202-4120.

David Burnham The Broadway veteran (“Wicked,” “A Light in the Piazza”) performs. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Wed.-Thu., 7 p.m. $45, $55. (562) 985-7000.

My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy! Peter J. Fogel stars in Steve Solomon’s solo comedy. Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St., Burbank. Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 3 and 8 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 25. $45–$65. (855) 448-7469.

Act One L.A. Theatre Works records James Lapine’s stage adaptation of playwright Moss Hart’s autobiography for their radio program; with Jane Kaczmarek. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends April 30. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.

The Awful Grace of God Six one-act plays by “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Michael Harney. The Other Space @ The Actors Company, 916A N. Formosa Ave., West Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 28. $10-$25. (323) 960-7784.

The Foreigner Santa Monica Rep stages Larry Shue’s hit comedy about a shy Brit who uncovers shocking secrets in rural Georgia. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends May 20. $20, $25; opening night only, $60. (844) 486-2844.

Groundings Sleepaway Camp All-new sketches and improv. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends July 8. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747.

Humanitas/Play LA: Festival of New Works Readings of works-in-progress by six local playwrights. Hyperslow, 487 S. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., noon, 3, 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., noon, 4 and 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.eventbrite.com.

Allen Wilder 2.0 An adult-film director takes stock of his life in Matt Morillo’s comedy. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 21. $25. (323) 960-7792.

Anniversary Gala A Noise Within celebrates its 25th season with a program that includes scenes from past productions. The California Club, 538 S. Flower St., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. $550 and up. (626) 356-3103.

The Jason Bishop Show The illusionist performs. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $35. (562) 985-7000.

Kiss West Coast premiere of Guillermo Calderón’s drama about two couples out for dinner in Syria in the midst of the country’s civil war. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends June 18. $25–$34; student discounts available. (310) 477-2055.

Middletown A woman moves to a small town and begins to uncover its secrets in the Southern California premiere of Will Eno’s fable. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; other dates; ends May 21. $21-$35. (888) 455-4212.

Pericles The Porters of Hellgate stage this epic adventure tale partly attributed to Shakespeare. The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center, 11006 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 4. $20, $25. (818) 325-2055.

Two L.A. Rays Theatre 40 offers readings of stories by Raymond Chandler and Ray Bradbury. John C. Fremont Branch Library, 6121 Melrose Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. www.lapl.org/lamade

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike A movie star returns to her family’s home in Pennsylvania in Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning, Chekhov-inspired farce. Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 27. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.

Four by Four Las Vegas-style revue celebrates the music of the Beach Boys, the Bee Gees and Motown. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000.