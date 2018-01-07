The week ahead in L.A. theater, Jan. 7-14: The Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Barefoot in the Park Neil Simon’s classic comedy about two newlyweds. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

Solofest 2018 50 shows over 50 days featuring solo performers from around the world. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Jan. 6-March 3. Various dates and times. $18-$25. www.whitefiretheatre.com.

Motown the Musical Jukebox musical tells the story of the Detroit-based record label. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m. $49-$99. (805) 899-2222. Also, Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 14. $49-$94. (800) 745-3000.

The New One Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia’s new solo show. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 4 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 14. $39 and up. (858) 550-1010.

Disney’s Aladdin Members of the original Broadway cast reunite for this hit stage adaptation of the 1992 animated musical. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Emergency Writer-performer Daniel Beaty portrays 40 disparate characters in this fantastical exploration of humanity, identity and longing for freedom. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$40. (310) 208-5454.

Group Therapy L.A.’s Poor Dog Group performs this new work, based on the ensemble’s year spent in group therapy together, in this CAP UCLA presentation. Little Theater at Macgowan Hall, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 13. $39. (310) 825-2101.

The Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA REDCAT presents this city-spanning showcase featuring Latin American and Latino performance artists including L.A.’s Raul Baltazar, Mexico’s Astrid Hadad and Peru’s Grupo Cultural Yuyachkani. REDCAT, Skirball Center and other indoor and outdoor venues around greater L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 21. Many free events; most ticketed performances are $15 or less. Tickets and schedules at www.pacificstandardtime.org.

The Crucible Arthur Miller’s classic allegorical drama about the Salem witch trials. Kentwood Players, Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $18, $20. (310) 645-5156.

The Enchanted Nightingale Family-friendly take on the classic tale set in ancient China. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m.; ends March 18. $18 and up. (818) 955-8101.

An Evening With Davis Gaines The Broadway veteran (“Phantom of the Opera”) shares songs and stories. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Fri., 8 p.m. $15-$35. (562) 944-9801.

5th Annual Powers New Voices Festival Readings of new American plays by professional playwrights; schedule at www.theoldglobe.org. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 14. Free; reservations required. (619) 234-5623.

Golden Girlz The drag-show send-up of the hit 1980s-’90s sitcom returns. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; next Sun., 7 and 9 p.m; ends Jan. 21. $35. (800) 838-3006.

Pick of the Vine 16th annual showcase for original short plays. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

Small Mouth Sounds Six strangers at a silent retreat struggle to connect in Bess Wohl’s new play; contains nudity. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons 2Cents Theatre stages the U.S. premiere of Sam Steiner’s comedy about a couple living under a government edict that limits all citizens to just 140 words a day. Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $25, $39. (323) 960-4420.

Black Coffee Master sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a case of espionage and murder in this Agatha Christie thriller. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.

bled for the household truth Return engagement of Ruth Fowler’s new drama about about desire, intimacy and cohabitation. Rogue Machine, the MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 18. $40. (855) 585-5185.

Freud’s Last Session The famed psychoanalyst and a young C.S. Lewis debate love, sex and the existence of God in 1939 London in Mark St. Germain’s drama. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends March 4. $30-$35. (310) 477-2055.

The Manor — Murder and Madness at Greystone Return of this immersive site-specific mystery drama, inspired by actual events. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sat.-next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Feb. 4. $65; advance reservations required. (310) 364-3606.

Story Pirates’ Live Radio Show Family-friendly musical-comedy sketch show for ages 3-12. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 2:30 p.m. $25. (310) 746-4000.

Trump in Space Four hundred years in the future, a direct descendant of the current president tries to find humanity a new home among the stars in this hourlong mash-up of sci-fi, musical comedy and political satire. The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; ends April 27. $12. (323) 464-8542.

I Am My Own Wife Doug Wright’s Tony-winning solo drama about a 65-year-old German transvestite who survived the Nazi regime and then Communist rule; John Tufts stars. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $45-$80. (949) 497-2787.