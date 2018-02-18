The week ahead in L.A. theater, Feb. 18-25: 'The School for Wives,' 'A Streetcar Named Desire' and more

Violet Miracles abound in this musical, an underappreciated 1997 charmer that is notable for containing the first score by Jeanine Tesori ("Caroline, Or Change," "Fun Home"). The story follows a disfigured young North Carolina woman on a 900-mile journey to seek out a televangelist she hopes can mend her. It's given a spirited staging by director Kari Hayter and much of the rest of the team behind the Chance's towering production of "Parade" last year. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends March 4. $31-$45; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.