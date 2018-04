The week ahead in L.A. theater, April 22-29: 'Dirty Blonde,' 'Belleville' and more

El Niño After two decades of writing a play a year, Justin Tanner dropped from sight six years ago. He's returned, thank goodness, with another laugh-out-loud tale of dysfunction. This one, presented by Rogue Machine, involves the sniping reception that a down-on-her-luck writer receives when she tries to set up camp on her parents' couch. Director Lisa James and a cast of Tanner regulars know precisely how to mine the humor. (D.H.M.) Rogue Machine, the MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 3 p.m. $40. (855) 585-5185.