The week ahead in L.A. theater, April 29-May 6: 'The Baby Dance: Mixed' at Rubicon Theatre and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Worst Ever Live Stage version of the popular podcast about humiliating situations; with special guest, Danielle Fishel ("Boy Meets World"). Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30. (818) 955-8101.
Miss Lulu Bett Staged reading of Zona Gale's Pulitzer-winning 1920s comedy about a 33-year-old spinster. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.
Blues in the Night Revival of this musical revue created by Sheldon Epps features classic songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends May 20. $60-$75. (310) 746-4000.
Provenance A reclusive librarian's life is upended by the arrival of a woman seeking a rare volume in Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder's drama. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Thu., 8 p.m.; next. Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 24. $15-$27. (310) 512-6030.
School of Rock Stage musical based on the 2003 Jack Black comedy about a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m,; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 27. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. (Also at Segerstrom Center, July 24-Aug. 5)
Bakersfield Mist A woman who lives in a trailer park matches wits with an art expert over a what may be a rare Jackson Pollock painting in Stephen Sachs' comedy; for mature audiences. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 27. $18, $20; opening night, $35. (805) 640-8797.
Boeing Boeing Marc Camoletti's classic farce about a swinging bachelor in 1960s Paris. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 27. $20, $23. (310) 828-7519.
Cardboard Piano An American missionary's daughter and a local teenage girl begin a relationship in Hansol Jung's drama set during Uganda's civil war; includes strong language and gunshots; for mature audiences. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 20. $47, $49; opening night only, $55, $125. (562) 436-4610.
Solo Must Die: A Musical Parody Unauthorized send-up inspired by the exploits of the roguish "Star Wars" character. Hudson Backstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 27. $30-$40. (323) 960-7788.
Urban Death: Spring All-new late-night horror spectacular. Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 11 p.m.; ends June 9. $15. (818) 202-4120.
The Baby Dance: Mixed An affluent mixed-race couple seeks to adopt a poor African American couple's unborn child in Jane Anderson's update of her hit 2004 play. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 20. $30-$55; opening night only, $120. (805) 667-2900.
The Capitol Steps Veteran comedy troupe performs song parodies and political satire. Beckman Auditorium, Caltech, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$45; rush tickets, $25. (626) 395-4652.
Frederick Family-friendly musical based on the children's book about a whimsical mouse. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 5 p.m. $16, $18. (909) 477-2752.
Guilty Parties Salon-style performance features young adults exploring the concept of Jewish guilt through songs and stories. Jewish Women's Theatre, The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica; other local venues. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 16. $40. (800) 838-3006.
The Dementia Vote A senile widower is thrust onto the national stage in David Dickens' new farce. Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 27. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Honeymoon in Vegas Musical Theatre Guild closes its season with this stage adaptation of the 1992 comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.
Monsieur Ibrahim and the Flowers of the Koran Author Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt performs his coming-of-age tale about a young Jewish orphan who befriends an elderly Muslim grocer in 1960s Paris; in French with English subtitles. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25, $40. (310) 286-0553.
Critics’ Choices
Bad Jews A dip in an acid-laced bubble bath, Joshua Harmon's effervescently corrosive comedy about a fanatical Jewish ideologue and her more secular-minded cousin's dispute over a religious artifact left behind by their Holocaust survivor grandfather receives a blissfully high-decibel staging from director Dana Resnick and a pitch-perfect cast. Harmon's brilliantly caustic play frames serious issues of Jewish identity within a breathtaking blitzkrieg of invective guaranteed to make your eardrums smolder. (F.K.F.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 17. $30-$35. (310) 477-2055.
The Chosen Learning to see past differences and getting to know the person underneath is a lesson for all time in Chaim Potok's 1940s-set novel, adapted by Potok and Aaron Posner. The Fountain gives this tale of an unexpected friendship between Brooklyn teens from different strains of Judaism a poignant staging. (D.H.M.) The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 10. $20-$40. (323) 663-1525.
I Am Not a Comedian … I'm Lenny Bruce In this meticulously researched solo biography tracing the life and prosecution of the groundbreaking early 1960s comic provocateur, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Mantegna offer subsequent generations not only a sense of who Bruce was, but, more important, why he mattered. (P.B.) Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 13. $35. (323) 960-5068.
The Invisible Hand The color of money flows blood red in the Southern California premiere of Ayad Akhtar's riveting hostage thriller, which insightfully links terrorism with global finance through the universal currency of greed. Ensemble Theatre Company, the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$70; discounts available. (805) 965-5400.
Noises Off Director Geoff Elliott and a superb cast hit the banana peel running and never let up in their crowd-pleasing reprise of Michael Frayn's 1982 farce-within-a-farce, a giddy glimpse of a theatrical hothouse populated by doddering drunks, vapid bombshells, and cue-challenged stars, where titanic egos and meager talents clash, hilariously. (F.K.F.) A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends May 20. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3100.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert Somewhere in Hollywood a Jo-Ann fabrics and a 99 Cents Only store must be seriously depleted. Their stock seemingly can be found in a spectacularly dressed Celebration company production of a beloved tale about Australian drag queens on a road trip across the outback, adapted from the 1994 movie. Director Jessica Hanna, set designer Pete Hickok and costume designer Allison Dillard somehow fit this big musical onto a postage stamp of a stage. "Glittery" doesn't begin to describe the results. (D.H.M.) Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 6. $40-$100. (323) 957-1884.