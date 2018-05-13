The week ahead in L.A. theater, May 13-20: 'Wood Boy Dog Fish,' 'Soft Power' and more

Clearly Classic: Shakespeare's Twelfth Night This new series gets underway with an abridged version of the Bard's comedy, preceded by an introduction exploring the play's language, themes, etc.; for ages 12 and up. The Parson's Theater, 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 10. $15-$30; reservations required. (626) 403-7667.