The week ahead in L.A. theater, May 27-June 3: 'Coriolanus,' 'Cabaret' and more

Native Gardens A young couple move into an affluent neighborhood and get into a property-line dispute with their next-door neighbors in the West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías' comedy. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends June 24. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.