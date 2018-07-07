The week ahead in SoCal theater, July 8-15: 'Arrival & Departure,' 'Million Dollar Quartet' and more

For the Record: Tarantino “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood is among the performers in this female-led musical revue inspired by such Quentin Tarantino films as “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill.” Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 7 and 9 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 15. $55, $65. (310) 746-4000.