The week ahead in SoCal theater, July 8-15: 'Arrival & Departure,' 'Million Dollar Quartet' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Hungry Writer-performer Michael Mullen reprises his Hollywood Fringe show. Studio/Stage, 520 Western Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m. $12. www.hff18.org.
jackbenny The musical-theater songwriting duo consisting of twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson performs a topical two-act show. The Lyric Hyperion Theatre, 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (323) 928-2299.
Million Dollar Quartet Jukebox musical about rock ’n’ roll pioneers Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 6 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends July 29. $75-$105. (949) 497-2787.
Queens A recent arrival finds herself living in a tenement with other immigrants in the NYC borough in the West Coast premiere of Martyna Majok’s drama. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Sun., 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends July 29. $41 and up. (858) 550-1010.
Shakespeare by the Sea Locally touring productions of the Bard’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “The Winter’s Tale” in repertory. Various venues, days and times; through Aug. 18. Free. www.shakespearebythesea.org
Write Me a Murder Theatre Palisades stages Frederick Knott’s mystery thriller. The Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road, Pacific Palisades. Sun., next Sun. 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 8 p.m.; ends July 15. $18, $20. (310) 454-1970.
The Gale Improv show celebrates the LGBTQ journey. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Mon., 8 p.m. $16. (323) 934-4747.
Benevolence Three separate stories of relationships, set in different decades, interconnect in Hamid Janguard’s new drama. The Actors Company Other Space Theater, 916 N. Formosa Ave., West Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $15. (323) 455-4585.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Writer-performers Burt Grinstead and Anna Stromberg reimagine Robert Louis Stevenson’s Victorian-era terror tale. The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 29. $20. (323) 860-7300.
For the Record: Tarantino “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood is among the performers in this female-led musical revue inspired by such Quentin Tarantino films as “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill.” Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 7 and 9 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 15. $55, $65. (310) 746-4000.
I Love Lucy: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom L.A. Theatre Works records Gregg Oppenheimer’s fact-based tale for radio, podcast and streaming; with Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Lucille Ball and Oscar Nuñez (“The Office”) as Desi Arnaz. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends July 15. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.
Solo Creation Festival Fifth-annual showcase presents nine original solo works over the course of three weeks; schedules at www.sonofsemele.org. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd. L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends July 29. $15. (213) 351-3507.
Three Days in the Country A handsome new tutor shakes up an eccentric household in the West Coast premiere of Patrick Marber’s romantic comedy based on the Turgenev classic “A Month in the Country.” Antaeus Theatre Company, Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 26. $30, $34. (818) 506-1983.
Antigone For its inaugural production, new theater company Vaulting Ambition stages a modern retelling of Sophocles’ ancient tragedy. Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Dr., Arcadia. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 15. $15-$30. (626) 821-1781.
Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will? A Texas family squabbles over an inheritance in Del Shore’s hit comedy. Kentwood Players, Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 18. $20, $22. (310) 645-5156.
Groundlings Family Road Trip All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $20. (323) 934-4747.
Marching On Military veterans share their stories in this company-created work. The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 22. $15. www.creoutreach.org.
Mary Poppins Stage adaptation of the classic Disney musical about a magical British nanny. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale.Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 25. $20-$34. (818) 244-8481.
Now More Than Ever: Protest Songs Sing-Along Special guests lead the audience in songs calling for social justice; with projected lyrics. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.
Arrival & Departure Two married strangers — a deaf man and a hard-of-hearing woman — find romance in Stephen Sachs’ modern-day reimagining of the classic British film “Brief Encounter”; performed in spoken English and American Sign Language with open captioning. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave. L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $20-$40. Mondays, pay what you want (subject to availability). (323) 663-1525.
Cry It Out West Coast premiere of Molly Smith Metzler’s class-conscious comedy about motherhood, female friendships and the work-life balance. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Aug. 19. $34; Mondays, pay what you want. (310) 307-3753.
First Stab II: Wicked Lit! Staged readings of new plays. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Sat.-next Sun., 3 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. www.unboundproductions.org.
Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook Family-friendly tale based on the children’s book about a mischievous kindergartener; for ages 5 and up. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m.; ends July 29. $10, $12. (310) 828-7519.
Martin Luther on Trial The 16th-century theologian takes the stand in the afterlife in this fantastical courtroom comedy. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 15. $ $42-$92. (949) 854-4646.
The Mother... With the Hat Jamaica Moon Productions stages Stephen Adly Guirgis’ dark comedy about a recent parolee who suspects his longtime love is involved with another man; contains adult language. Gloria Gifford Conservatory, 6502 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 25. $20. (310) 366-5505.
Seussical Family-friendly musical inspired by Dr. Seuss’ beloved children's books. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 22. $16-$22.50. (909) 477-2752.
Mutt House A quirky outsider fights to keep a rundown animal shelter from closing in this new family-friendly musical comedy; “Liv and Maddie’s” Ryan McCartan stars. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Next Sun., 6:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 5. $39-$59. (213) 628-2772.
Alphabet Soup: LGBTTQQIAAP Storytelling for the LGTBQ community and their supporters. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.
Critics’ Choices
The Ballad of Bimini Baths: Mexican Day Tom Jacobson’s “Ballad of Bimini Baths” — a trio of plays inspired by L.A. history, all set at a natatorium popular in the first half of the 20th century — is at times puzzling and frustrating, but this final play in the group delivers the beautiful metaphor of people of all kinds working together to wash away sins. (D.H.M.) Rogue Machine, the MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. Sun., Fri., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends July 15. $40. (855) 585-5185.
Cabaret The world is ending? What good is sitting alone in your room, where you’ll merely brood? Come see what director Michael Matthews has cooked up in an especially dark take on this ever-relevant musical. The dancing is sexy, the emcee is a bit magical, and everyone’s partying like there’s no tomorrow. (D.H.M.) Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 5. $35-$60. (323) 957-1884.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Audience members become participating patients in an elaborately immersive psychiatric-ward environmental staging wrapped around a solid production of the Dale Wasserman-Ken Kesey drama; the experience may induce a bit of multiple personality disorder but it’s benign — and thoroughly engaging. (P.B.) Six01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St., Burbank. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 22. $35, $50. www.cuckoosnestla.com.