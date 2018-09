The week ahead in SoCal theater, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Gloria' and more

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Set at a boarding school in central Ghana in 1986, Jocelyn Bioh’s play follows the youthful rivalries and machinations of a group of high school girls. (Fans of the “Mean Girls” movie will appreciate how Bioh has made the underlying concept completely her own.) The plotting is formulaic, but the cultural setting introduces new wrinkles into the familiar setup. The production, which originated off-Broadway, is under the pitch-perfect direction of Rebecca Taichman. It’s hard to imagine a better staging. (C.M.) Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $25-$72. (213) 628-2772.