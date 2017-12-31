The week ahead in L.A. theater, Dec. 31-Jan. 7: 'My Father's a Cop,' 'The Latina Christmas Special' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.

Openings

The Annual One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue Family-friendly show features comedy, sing-alongs and more. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 6 and 9:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. (310) 394-9779.

Barefoot in the Park Neil Simon's classic comedy about two newlyweds. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Sun., 6 and 9:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $20-$32; New Year's Eve only, $42.50, $52.50. (818) 244-8481.

Groundlings New Year’s Eve Celebration Sketches and improv. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Sun., 10 p.m. $100. (323) 934-4747.

Rita Rudner: Laugh, Drink, Leave The veteran comedian’s New Year’s Eve show features musical duo Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 7 p.m. $99-$125. (949) 497-2787.

Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! Oldies show with Jan & Dean’s Beach Party featuring Dean Torrance, plus the Vogues, Paul & Paula, We Five, and Mark Barnett as Roy Orbison; “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” Brian Beirne is the host. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 8 p.m. $50-$90. (562) 916-8500.

Straight No Chaser The all-male a cappella group performs. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $49.50 and up. (714) 556-2787.

January Musical Without a Name Take the Stage Long Beach offers this musical that weaves together the stories of four New Yorkers. Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 14. $20, $24. (562) 494-1014.

Bugaboo & the Silent One An inmate in the women’s block of a West Virginia jail gets a new cellmate in Marja-Lewis Ryan’s new drama. The Lounge Theater, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $34. (800) 838-3006.

deLEARious Open Fist Theatre Company’s staging of this Shakespeare-inspired musical face returns. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $30. (323) 882-6912.

My Father’s a Cop Writer-performer Jerry Dean explores his criminal past as well as his contentious relationship with his father, a decorated NYPD detective, in the L.A. premiere of this multimedia-enhanced solo drama. Lounge Theatre 2, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Tales of Modern Motherhood Writer-performer Pam Levin shares the trials and travails of being a parent in this solo comedy; part of Solofest 2018. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $20. www.talesofmodernmotherhood.com.

You and Me, But Mostly We Jason Graae and Tony winner Faith Prince share the stage in this cabaret show that includes a tribute to Broadway composer Jerry Herman (“Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!”). Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St. Ventura. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 7. $35-$55; VIP, $135 (Sundays only). (805) 667-2900.

Zeppelin USA Tribute show salutes the iconic British rock band. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$65. (562) 916-8500.

Critics’ Choices

How the Princh Stole Christmas The Troubadour Theater Company combines the Grinch with the music of Prince and comes up with a terrifically loopy yuletide creation. Matt Walker plays the Princh in purple body fur, grousing about the merriment in Howville and dressing in a Santa costume to the tune of “U Got the Look” as he prepares his plot to steal Christmas. (D.H.M.) El Portal Theatre, 11206 Weddington St., North Hollywood. Ends Sun., 9 p.m. $100. (866) 811-4111.

I Am Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce In this meticulously researched solo biography tracing the life and prosecution of the groundbreaking early 1960s comic provocateur, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Mantegna offer subsequent generations not only a sense of who Bruce was, but more importantly why he mattered. (P.B.) Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $35. (323) 960-5068.

The Latina Christmas Special Under the direction of Geoffrey Rivas, the massively talented trio of Maria Russell, Diana Yanez and Sandra Valls, who all play themselves, hilariously and heart-wrenchingly recapitulate memories of Christmases past in this very special “Special” — which is most distinctively and most memorably a loving tribute to their feisty, funny Latina mothers. (F.K.F.) Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 7. $32-$37; discounts available. (866) 811-4111.

Rotterdam A big change can knock any couple out of alignment. For Alice and Fiona, the change goes to the very core of their identities. In her late 20s and several years into the relationship, Fiona reveals that she feels she’s a man. With insight and humor, British playwright Jon Brittain charts the pair’s journey as they rediscover who they are in this Olivier Award-winning play. Michael A. Shepperd crisply directs a perceptive cast. (D.H.M.) Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $25-$41. (866) 811-4111.