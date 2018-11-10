Review: Tony-winner Jefferson Mays, a virtuoso working solo, brings ‘A Christmas Carol’ back from the dead

No literary property has suffered more from secondary overexposure than his 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol,” which has become a staple of holiday programming at theaters across the country. I once worked at a theater that depended on Dickens to replenish the coffers at the end of the year. (My complimentary tickets were liberally distributed among colleagues with children.) As a critic, I may have spat out a “Bah humbug!” to an editor wondering if I’d consider reviewing a supposedly fresh take on the show.