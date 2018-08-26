Review: 'Ain't Too Proud,' the Broadway-bound musical about the Temptations: Sensational music, scattershot storytelling

“Whenever your life is shaky, fame makes it worse,” Otis observes in another moment of hackneyed moralizing Morisseau should have resisted. Sometimes the selection of songs doesn’t precisely match the dramatic context. It’s not clear why Otis’ wife, Josephine (Rashidra Scott), sings “If You Don’t Know Me Now” as she prepares to leave her all-too-absent husband, but it’s one of the vocal highlights of the show. Likewise, it’s confounding why Paul, just before his tragic final exit, serenades us with “For Once In My Life,” but it at least offers him a moment to shine on his own.