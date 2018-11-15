Review: John Fleck's 'Blacktop Highway' gets political in baroque way

But the production values of this creation, billed as “a gothic horror screenplay’d on one man’s body," gradually become more elaborate. The story zooms out, so to speak, to encompass the whole stage at the Odyssey Theatre and even the audience too. Fleck narrates the action as one would dictate a screenplay, and he embodies all the characters, both human and animal. Simple props and wigs give way to images and video, and this is where we begin to grasp the underlying point that Fleck has been steadily, casually driving toward, right up to the moment when meaning descends with the swiftness of an axe sinking between the shoulder blades.