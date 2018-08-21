Review: 'Pretty Woman' and 'Head Over Heels' try oh-so-hard to revive beauty and the beat for Broadway

The opening number, “We Got the Beat,” sets a sassy, effervescent tone that Michael Mayer’s frolicsome staging tries to exploit from start to finish. His production is given a kinetic kick by Spencer Liff’s choreography. (The chorus dancers, looking like a Madonna troupe that wandered into a Renaissance Fair, practically steal the show.) But there’s an inevitable whiplash in the movement from the 1580s of Sidney to the 1980s of the Go-Go’s, and it’s not clear whom this curious hybrid is aiming to please. (If a Venn diagram exists mapping out the overlap of fans of these disparate artists, the producers have no doubt locked the evidence in a basement safe.)