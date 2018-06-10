Tom Hanks, Hamish Linklater and a 'Henry IV' worthy of applause

Linklater over-accentuates Hal’s somberness. The character no longer seems to take all that much pleasure in sporting with Falstaff. Hal goes through the motions of the deception his buddy Poins (Chris Rivera) has devised to play on Falstaff, who is forced into a hilly wooded area on the VA campus just beyond the stage when the high jinks go into overdrive. The prince finds sour amusement in the way the old lout can talk his way out of any cowardly mischief, but his mind is elsewhere. Linklater appears to let the ending of the play shadow the beginning and middle.