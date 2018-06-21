'The Humans' at the Ahmanson: Quite possibly the best cast of actors you can see anywhere

Whole histories are caught in body language. The way Houdyshell’s Deirdre troops up and down the winding staircase on her arthritic knees, always ready to console or clean up or take care of whatever anyone else would rather avoid, paints a portrait of a mother who’s not about to let age stand in the way of her mothering. When Birney’s Erik, the “Big Guy” of the family, hunches alone in a corner like a tower crumbling into softening ground, the question hovering over him —“Don’tcha think it should cost less to be alive?”— echoes without words.