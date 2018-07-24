On the London stage, 'The Lehman Trilogy' and 'Allelujah!' chronicle worlds warped by money

Other characters come into sharp focus after Henry, Emanuel and Mayer die or fade into the background. Beale, up for any challenge, also plays Philip, the genius son of Emanuel who branches the business into the railroads. Miles assumes the part of Henry, the Lehman who chose politics over banking. Godley’s roles include Bobby, Philip’s art-loving, Yale-educated son, who steered the firm through the shoals of the Great Depression. The protean cast is faultless. But the figures become blurrier as the story progresses and the sheer proliferation of characters makes it difficult at times to sort out who is meant to be speaking.