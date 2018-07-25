For Pulitzer winner Martyna Majok, 'Queens' is the latest play shining a light into society's shadows

It’s movement that one longs for in the theater. Majok finds a limited amount of this in the prospect of intimacy between characters whose capacity for trust has been grievously wounded. Renia would like a do-over with her daughter, whom she had to leave behind to earn a living. But the economic trauma of her existence has entrenched self-protective reflexes. After all the sacrifices, her reward is to become either victim or perpetrator, and the latter seems, to her, marginally preferable.