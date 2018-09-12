Review: In 'Native Gardens,' bad fences make for a fun, formulaic comedy about bickering neighbors

A surveyor reveals that the property line of Tania and Pablo’s house actually extends into Frank’s precious tulips. There’s no gingerly way to handle this information, but the young couple try their best before all hell breaks loose. Frank is understandably keyed up because, as required by the American sitcom handbook, judges from the Horticultural Society are coming to look at his verdant handiwork the day after his neighbors’ all-important barbecue. And tired of always receiving honorable mention, Frank is determined this year to nab first prize.