Review: Tom Morton-Smith's drama 'Oppenheimer' dissects the conscience of the father of the atomic bomb

But strong work from members of the supporting cast infuse the production with an intensity that never lets us forget just what’s at stake in this war against the Nazis. Especially effective is Ron Bottitta as General Leslie Groves, the commander of the Manhattan Project, a performance so good it almost made me forget the ludicrous wig the actor dons early on when impersonating Albert Einstein in a brief scene. Notable too are the crew of actors playing scientists (Michael Redfield, Daniel Shawn Miller, Rick Garrison and Brady Richards, among them), each of whom has to wrestle with the reality that in saving the world they may just be hastening its demise.