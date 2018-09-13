Review: This multicultural 'Sense and Sensibility' re-imagines Jane Austen's portrait of the foolish but redeemable heart

But one of the nicest surprises of the production is the way the actors in supporting parts — they all play more than one — keep stealing bits of the scenes from the leads. Abigail Marks is a constant delight as both Fanny, the girls’ greedy sister-in-law, and Mrs. Jennings, their nosy, matchmatching neighbor. As Mrs. Dashwood, Nike Doukas is refined almost to the point of incorporeality, while her Mrs. Palmer is an irrepressible chatterbox. Matt Orduña plays two gentlemen, included largely as plot devices, with amusingly clueless jocosity. Joel Gelman makes a hearty meal out of his brief appearances as various servants and the sarcastic Mr. Palmer.