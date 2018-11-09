Review: In 'The Little Foxes,' all's fair in love and post-Civil War Alabama

Oscar’s battered wife, Birdie (Jocelyn Towne), on the other hand, is a lady, from one of the Old South’s elite families. The first time she saw Oscar, she recalls, he was riding past her house during a party he had not been invited to. He later bought her family’s failing cotton plantation — and her. Towne’s rendering of this woman whose upbringing has left her helpless provides a compelling argument for Regina’s choices, not to mention those of her daughter, Alexandra (Kristin Couture). (At the end of the play, the Hubbards’ monstrous greed seems ensured for generations to come; indeed, we can find evidence of this legacy today.) The only exemplars of human goodness onstage are the household’s two servants, Cal (William L. Warren) and Addie (Judy Louise Johnson).