Disney-ABC TV Group taps Bruce Rosenblum to head its business operations

Disney-ABC TV Group has tapped Bruce Rosenblum, the former head of Warner Bros. TV Group and chairman of the Television Academy, to oversee its business operations.

The newly created position gives Rosenblum oversight of all aspects of Disney/ABC business operations, including global distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, as well as business development.

Rosenblum, who most recently served as Legendary Entertainment’s president of television and digital media, will report to Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood.

By making Rosenblum his right-hand man on the business side, Sherwood is able to hand off more responsibilities and streamline the number of executives who report directly to him by more than half.

“My goal is that I will have even more time to focus on helping our executives who lead our creative businesses make even better shows and create an even more hospitable environment for talent,” Sherwood said in a telephone interview. “And, also, to free up some of my time to focus on some of the big strategic questions that a complex business like ours faces with all the changes taking place around us.”

Rosenblum’s addition, Sherwood said, reflects ABC’s efforts to build a more “efficient and effective” operation that will grow its revenue streams. Sherwood said he would continue to weigh in on business operations but will give Rosenblum a “lot of space and leeway” in his decision-making.

“In Bruce we saw his very successful leadership of a big television business, his innovative deal-making, and his tough negotiating as real assets,” Sherwood said. “We all at Disney-ABC, have experience negotiating with Bruce. He’s fair and tough and forward-thinking. And he has the respect of the television industry as chairman of the TV Academy.”

Rosenblum’s addition comes as the flagship network ABC — like much of all traditional TV networks — has suffered steady audience erosion. ABC weathered a double-digit Nielsen ratings drop for the 2015-2016 season among all viewers and those in the target demographic of adults under 50, which advertisers pay a premium to reach. The Disney-owned network closed out the season in third place in overall viewers, behind CBS and NBC, by averaging nearly 6.7 million viewers a night. And it fell to fourth place among viewers ages 18 to 49.

The appointment is the latest switch-up under Sherwood, who took over Disney's entertainment TV networks a year ago. In February, Channing Dungey was named entertainment president of Disney's ABC television network, replacing Paul Lee.

Rosenblum has more than 30 years' experience in television, and was a key member of Warner Bros.' senior leadership team during a tense succession battle several years ago to replace retiring Warner Bros. Chairman Barry Meyer. The corporate bake-off pitted Rosenblum against two other ranking colleagues, film president Jeff Robinov and digital president Kevin Tsujihara, and he ultimately was passed over.

Rosenblum is currently serving his second term as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. His term in the volunteer position, which began in 2011, comes to an end in December.

“I’ve admired and watched this company for years,” Rosenblum said by phone. “They are at the top of their game. I feel like I’ve joined the A-Team.”

He starts his new job on Monday, the morning after the biggest day on his calendar: the Emmys.

UPDATES:

2:10 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details.

This article was originally published at 11:50 a.m.