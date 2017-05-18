Opinion
Six-part opinion series Our Dishonest President READ NOW
ENTERTAINMENT ENVELOPE COMPANY TOWN
Full Coverage

Roger Ailes | 1940-2017

Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman died Thursday at the age of 77. He was credited with turning the news channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm. He was ousted from the network last year following sexual harassment charges.

Here's a look at recent coverage:

61°