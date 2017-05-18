Roger Ailes | 1940-2017
Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman died Thursday at the age of 77. He was credited with turning the news channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm. He was ousted from the network last year following sexual harassment charges.
Here's a look at recent coverage:
-
Roger Ailes, polarizing Fox News founder forced out by scandal, dies at 77
Roger Ailes, founder and longtime head of Fox News, died Thursday morning at 77, according to a statement released by his wife. "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Elizabeth Ailes said. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his...
-
Fox News CEO Roger Ailes blasts administration, praises his team
Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes sent a memo to the channel's staff critical of the Obama administration in the wake of revelations that the Justice Department was probing phone and email communications by Fox News reporter James Rosen and described him as a “possible co-conspirator” in violations...
-
Roger Ailes, Fox News ex-CEO, is writing an autobiography
Roger Ailes resigned as the chairman and CEO of Fox News last week, leading observers of politics and the media to speculate what his next move would be. Now there’s an answer: He’s writing his autobiography, according to CNN. CNN quoted an unnamed friend of Ailes as saying, “The book is a priority...
-
More women come forward as Fox News CEO Roger Ailes fights sexual harassment lawsuit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson
Attorneys for Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes are denying allegations of decades-old incidents of sexual harassment that are surfacing in the aftermath of the lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. The incidents, reported in New York magazine, are from women who contacted...
-
Roger Ailes has resigned from Fox News; Rupert Murdoch will be acting chairman
Rupert Murdoch had long been the staunchest supporter of Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Now he is replacing him in the wake of sexual harassment charges that led to Ailes’ abrupt departure. In a move aimed at calming the cable news powerhouse -- and a tacit acknowledgment that there was no obvious...
-
In new memoir, Megyn Kelly claims Roger Ailes sexually harassed her
Megyn Kelly is revealing the details of her alleged sexual harassment by former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in her upcoming book. Kelly’s memoir, “Settle for More,” reportedly includes passages that claim Ailes offered to advance her career “in exchange for sexual favors.” A person close to Fox...
-
Probe centers on whether Fox should have told investors about settlements involving ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes
Whether Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox lands in hot water with federal prosecutors over payments made to resolve sexual harassment claims at Fox News could boil down to a few key issues: Were Murdoch and other high-level corporate officers aware of the payments, and did they conspire to shield...