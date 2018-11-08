No popular film award? No problem — there will be plenty of audience favorites at the Oscars

For the film academy, a body concerned with both image and relevance, the potential inclusion of box office hits into the best picture field comes as welcome news. Earlier this year, the academy, however briefly, had toyed with the idea of adding a new Oscar category rewarding popular movies. It was a strange decision, one so hastily announced that no one involved could offer any sort of clarity as to what constituted a “popular” movie or why such a division was necessary when the academy had been honoring movies with mass appeal throughout its 90-year history. (Or have they already forgotten about the movie directed by the King of the World?)