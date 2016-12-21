Human connections and telling new stories motivates these actresses

Several of the year's actresses in supporting roles - Naomie Harris, Felicity Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams - describe the routes they took to connect with their characters.

Even before the six actresses were supposed to begin talking, they quietly approached one another. At a renovated warehouse in downtown Los Angeles last month, the women responsible for some of the year’s most acclaimed supporting performances gathered to talk with the Envelope about their careers. But long before they took the stage, they engaged with one another — pulling out their phones to share photos and exchange numbers. The group included Octavia Spencer, who plays a 1950s mathematician working at NASA in the fact-based “Hidden Figures”; Felicity Jones, who appears as a mother struggling to raise her son while battling cancer in “A Monster Calls”; Aja Naomi King, who stars as a slave whose husband leads a rebellion in “The Birth of a Nation”; Naomie Harris, who plays a mother grappling with a crack addiction and her son’s homosexuality in “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, who stars as a Tasmanian woman who adopts an Indian boy from a Calcutta orphanage in “Lion;” and Michelle Williams, who plays a mother struggling to maintain a relationship with her ex-husband despite their shared tragedy in “Manchester by the Sea.” Here are edited excerpts from the conversation moderated by Times film writers Amy Kaufman and Mark Olsen in which the free-form conversation covered crying at the movies, balancing work and family, human connections and what it’s like to wear so much makeup all the time, among many other things. Octavia, you said recently that you’d never played a role that felt like you. If you could write your own role, who would you be playing? Spencer: Well, see, I can’t write for myself because I know that I’m kind of dull. But I’m always playing these salt-of-the-earth sages, and you don’t want to come to me for life advice. You seriously don’t. So I don’t know, maybe someone a little more carefree, a little less bound by struggle of some sort. I kind of don’t want to be a downtrodden mom anymore for a very long time. Sorry. I love you, moms. I love my mom. But right now I just want to break free. Williams: I always feel like those are the roles that I don’t want to take in movies anymore because I’m, like, I do that in life every day. And so to then go to work and do tired mom? It’d just be so unfulfilling. When 'A Monster Calls,' Felicity Jones tries to remain rooted in reality In "A Monster Calls," Felicity Jones wanted her young-mom character to be geniune -- and that was tough at times. In "A Monster Calls," Felicity Jones wanted her young-mom character to be geniune -- and that was tough at times. See more videos Jones: I found it much harder [to play a mom in “A Monster Calls”] than I thought it would be. I kept being really cheesy. I’d do one take, and it would always be way too saccharine and sweet. And I thought, “Actually, mums aren’t like this. They’re quite tough with their children. Sometimes it’s quite antagonistic.” So it would take a few takes to find the reality of that relationship. It didn’t come completely easily. And then suddenly you worry, “Am I not maternal?” You have these horrible voices in your head saying stuff like that. Michelle Williams picks up the lingo of 'Manchester by the Sea' Michelle Williams watched and listened to locals to authenticate her performance in "Manchester by the Sea." Michelle Williams watched and listened to locals to authenticate her performance in "Manchester by the Sea." See more videos Michelle, you’ve done a lot more theater than film over the past few years. Why is that? Williams: One thing that theater has definitely afforded is an opportunity to stay at home. Nicole and I were talking about it earlier. You’re just always evaluating: What is this worth to me, and what is this going to cost my family? Because you know, it’s a traveler’s lifestyle. You go where the work is. And then at a certain point, it’s really not very fair to do, as a kid needs a kind of steadiness and consistency, so their relationships can ground and grow. So theater has been a real way for me to stay at home and torture myself. Torture yourself? Williams: It’s hard work. Kidman: I’m in a situation where I have two little girls, 5 and 8. And I say no to stuff. I was just telling Octavia, we do a family meeting and they get a say in whether I do [a project] or not. And that’s just how it goes. I mean, I’m at an age where I’ve worked since I was 14, and so the most cherished thing is my family. And I have a husband who I love, and I want that family unit to flourish and be strong. So we all make decisions as a family on what gets done. Octavia, you’ve recently started doing more producing. Is that because you want to have more of a sense of control over the parts that you’re getting? Spencer: I’m a puzzle person. I’m dyslexic, and the way that I learn through my process is very different. Everything is a puzzle. And that’s the way I see producing. It’s less artistry. Well, I shouldn’t say that because I don’t want producers to think that I don’t think they’re artistic. But for me, it really is about bringing people together that I think would have a wonderful impact on a story and telling different stories that we haven’t heard. I am tired of rehashing the things that we’ve already seen all the time. Naomie Harris makes discoveries in the 'Moonlight' Naomie Harris describes the last-minute introduction that ensured spontaneity in a key scene in "Moonlight." Naomie Harris describes the last-minute introduction that ensured spontaneity in a key scene in "Moonlight." See more videos Harris: I think it’s really important to shed light on communities that don’t often see the light of day. As an audience [member] as well, you’re really excited when you get access to a community that you’ve never seen before. In “Moonlight,” you’ve never seen that kind of world represented on screen before with characters that are three dimensional — a drug-pusher who actually has a heart of gold and is caring for a child that is not his own. It’s very rare that you see those kind of people represented on screen, and it’s really beautiful when you do. It’s life-affirming. King: I always feel a little embarrassed, like, when I heard about “Hidden Figures” and it was, like, “How do I not know that?” And when it comes to Nat Turner’s rebellion, it’s, like, “Oh, yeah, I remember reading a sentence about that somewhere.” How did I not understand that viscerally what happened? So much of all these characters are about how we’re surviving and connecting with other human beings. You can be in a world filled with so much darkness, but people don’t just dwell in the dark. They seek out the light. Coming out of [drama] school, it’s, like, “Yeah, I don’t want to be the girl from the hood or someone’s baby mama,” but that person exists and they’re fully human. So when you get a script that actually allows them to be the full breadth of their character, then it’s, like, “Oh, yeah, she deserves to have her story told in a really real way versus being like someone else’s footnote.”