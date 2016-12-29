Here's our film and TV predictions for this year's Golden Globes

The movie stars occupy the tables closest to the stage, but it’s their television counterparts who often provide the Golden Globes with the evening’s most memorable moments. This year, look for Issa Rae and Donald Glover to deliver. Those predictions and others follow ...

MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The nominees: “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight”

And the winner is: It’s a toss-up between the two critically acclaimed, deeply felt indies — “Manchester” and “Moonlight.” Kenneth Lonergan’s drama is more traditionally structured and sports a brand-name cast. “Manchester” is the (slightly) safer pick.

Unless: It’s “Moonlight,” which feels more like a movie of the moment. (I’ll probably go back and forth half a dozen times with this category between now and the ceremony.)

LEAD ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." See more videos

The nominees: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Joel Edgerton, “Loving”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences”

And the winner is: More love for “Manchester,” with Affleck taking yet another prize.

Unless: The HFPA still likes movie stars, particularly in this category, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Washington win his third Globe. One factor that may hurt: The group just gave him a lifetime honor last year.

LEAD ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

The nominees: Amy Adams, “Arrival”; Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”; Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

And the winner is: Who can resist Jackie O? Portman takes her third Globe.

Unless: The HFPA’s European contingent pushes the legendary Huppert for her terrifying turn in “Elle.” (Trivia: Last time an actress not born in the United States, Great Britain or Australia won? Liv Ullmann for “The Emigrants” in 1973.)

MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ryan Gosling sees 'La La Land' as an opportunity to show off Los Angeles Ryan Gosling says "La La Land" was an opportunity to show an old but enduring Los Angeles, one that highlights local treasures like Grand Central Market, Angel's Flight, and Watts Towers, Ryan Gosling says "La La Land" was an opportunity to show an old but enduring Los Angeles, one that highlights local treasures like Grand Central Market, Angel's Flight, and Watts Towers, See more videos

The nominees: “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “La La Land,” “Sing Street”

And the winner is: With its song-and-dance numbers and nods to classic musicals, “La La Land” was practically laboratory engineered to burrow into the hearts and ears of the music-loving HFPA.

Unless: The message of “Florence Foster Jenkins” — do what you love, even if you stink at it — has a special resonance for some HFPA members.

LEAD ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The nominees: Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”; Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”; Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

And the winner is: Gosling. It’s going to be a big night for “La La Land.”

Unless: Globes voters pick this spot to go rogue and reward “Deadpool’s” transgressive raunch.

LEAD ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Actresses search for connection Several of the year's actresses in supporting roles - Naomie Harris, Felicity Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams - describe the routes they took to connect with their characters. Several of the year's actresses in supporting roles - Naomie Harris, Felicity Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams - describe the routes they took to connect with their characters. See more videos

The nominees: Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”; Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”; Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

And the winner is: Stone. It’s going to be a really big night for “La La Land.”

Unless: They’re giving Streep an honorary career award. Why not a two-for-one deal?

TV DRAMA SERIES

The nominees: “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us,” “Westworld”

And the winner is: “The Crown,” Netflix’s engaging Queen Elizabeth II chronicle, becomes the third straight new series to win this award.

Unless: Voters do a solid for NBC, the Globes’ longtime broadcast home, and reward the well-liked weepie “This Is Us.”

LEAD ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA SERIES

The nominees: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

And the winner is: The HFPA digs Thornton, giving him five nods and a Globe over the years. His turn as the show’s disgraced lawyer is the kind of outsized performance that wins awards.

Unless: Not one of these shows was nominated for best drama series, which makes it hard to figure where voters’ hearts lie. A make-good for Malek? A dramatic welcome-to-the-club to the long-overlooked Rhys?

LEAD ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA SERIES