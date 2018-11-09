Versatile Carey Mulligan breaks out of societal confines in 'Wildlife' and opens her door to Pixar

Jeanette, unleashed from her routine, gets a job and pulls Joe from school for a day trip to the forest fires. On the road, she shares bitter observations with the bewildered teenager. Mulligan says, "Jeanette needs to destroy Joe's ideas of who she is. 'My name is Jeanette, I hate my … name. I used to be a schoolteacher. I had all this potential and now it's all gone.' Jeanette's telling Joe, 'Forget everything you know about me, it's not real, I'm burning it all down and starting again.'"