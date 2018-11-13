Claire Foy finds her voice, several times over, with three films out this year

“I never would have thought I’d be doing all these accents, really. It’s an odd thing that I’ve ended up playing quite a few people from quite a few locations in one year,” she says over a cup of blood orange tea at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica. The refined diction of the petite beauty sometimes dips toward something rougher, the occasional entertaining profanity popping out, though she’s always polite and kind to the servers. As differently as each of her four roles speak, not one sounds like her. She chuckles: “No, none of them do.”