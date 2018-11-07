The bold costumes of 'Black Panther' join tradition and technology

Queen Ramonda’s crown and collar: The distinctive Zulu headpiece Angela Bassett wears, known as the Isicholo, recalled the character’s origins. “It actually connected us to Ramonda’s hat in the comics,” Carter said. But there were inherent challenges in Carter’s design. “I felt like that cylindrical shape needed to be perfect,” she said. “The only way to achieve that would be to have it computer generated and 3-D-printed.” To fashion both the Isicholo and the African lace-inspired collar that attaches to the Wakandan monarch’s gown, Carter turned to UCLA architecture professor Julia Koerner who created the pieces using a special 3-D printer in Belgium. The items were made from PA 12, a polyamide material that looks fragile but is “almost like a stiff rubber,” Carter said.