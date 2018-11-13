'A Quiet Place': When noise equals death, every little sound matters

Acoustically, the entire project was an exercise in contrast and dynamics. “We were able to pull out so much sound in the beginning of the film that little sounds became big, critical ones,” says Aadahl. “The effect opens the audience’s ears up and forces them to use their auditory perception to hang on to every little detail. It’s incredibly gratifying as sound designers because when you do put something dynamic in there, like a big sound, it’s way more effective than a movie with a ton of noise.”