Gold Standard: Gotham Awards go for 'First Reformed,' 'The Favourite'

The bogus Hollywood Film Awards trumpets that it’s the “Official Launch of the Awards Season.”® (Yes, it’s apparently trademarked.) But it’s the Gotham Independent Film Awards, whose nominees and winners are voted on by small committees of writers, critics and programmers (27 in all, including Times film critic Justin Chang), that really kicks things off because … transparency. Unlike the Hollywood Film Awards, we know who’s voting here, and the prizes aren’t simply given because the honoree agrees to show up to the ceremony.