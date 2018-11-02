Gold Standard: What holiday movies are poised to enter the best picture race?

But, really, who knows? When Paul Greengrass’ “22 July,” a probing, true-story account of mass murder perpetrated by a far right extremist, premiered last month, it debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Netflix. The streamer doesn’t report box office, just as it refuses to release viewership numbers for its episodic programs. So we have no way of knowing, outside of looking at advance ticket sales numbers, how many people saw “22 July” theatrically.