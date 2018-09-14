'Beale Street' and 'Widows' premieres highlight Toronto film fest

Steve McQueen’s smart heist-thriller “Widows” rocked the cavernous Roy Thompson Hall. It’s ostensibly about a group of women, led by Viola Davis, carrying out a robbery that their husbands planned but never completed. (The film’s title betrays the reason why.) But McQueen and co-screenwriter Gillian Flynn are equally interested in the societal forces that propel the women toward this desperate course of action. It’s about toxic men, a broken political system and a world in which anything — and anyone — can be bought and sold and the emptiness embedded in that kind of transactional culture. It was one of my favorite films at the festival.