Here's who's going to win all 24 Oscar categories

After six months of campaigning and cajoling and trying to get “City of Stars” out of our heads, the Oscars are finally here. You ready for Sunday’s ceremony?

FINAL OSCAR PREDICTIONS FOR ALL 24 CATEGORIES

If you’re laying down some money in an Oscar pool or if you’re just one of those people who forges ahead whenever you see the words “spoiler alert” in a story, you can read my final Oscar predictions for all 24 categories here.

Short version: “La La Land”! You’ll be hearing that called nine times. Add the dynamic duo from “Fences” and sprinkle in a little “Moonlight.”

And full disclaimer: The three shorts categories are trickier than ever this year, particularly the live-action short. Talking to academy members who are voting in this category, I heard from people championing each of the five nominees. You might have a better chance throwing a dart than listening to me — unless “Ennemis Intérieurs” wins. Then … well … I told you so. (But I won’t lord it over you. Promise.)

Jimmy Kimmel is the first person to anchor the Emmys and Oscars in the same cycle. Kevin Winter / Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel is the first person to anchor the Emmys and Oscars in the same cycle. Jimmy Kimmel is the first person to anchor the Emmys and Oscars in the same cycle. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

TWO DECADES AFTER CRASHING THE OSCARS, KIMMEL RETURNS AS HOST

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show isn’t taping today, but Kimmel’s working. He’s always working. Right now he’s wearing his standard uniform when he’s not on the air — shorts, a Dickies work shirt and black socks.

“I’m a very glamorous guy,” Kimmel says, laughing, noting the incongruity of him hosting the Oscars this year, an event that’s often billed as “Hollywood’s most glamorous night.” He’s about to head to a tuxedo fitting, a trip-to-the-dentist-type task he tried to dodge, asking if he could just use the same tux he wore when he hosted the Emmys in September.

One problem: It turns out Kimmel had donned that tux at the 2015 Emmys as well. Kimmel’s wardrobe designer, Rodney Munoz, literally shuddered at the suggestion that he might wear it again.

When Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards on Sunday, he will become the first person to anchor the Emmys and the Oscars in the same cycle. Partly, that distinction comes from ABC televising both events. Networks now lean on their late-night headliners to host awards shows and, since renewing its broadcast deal to televise the Oscars through 2028, ABC has more pull than ever with the motion picture academy. The network wanted Kimmel to emcee this year — and, quite possibly, for many years to come.

I talked to Kimmel recently about his plans for the show and that time 22 years ago when he crashed the Governors Ball after the Oscars and John Travolta grabbed him some dinner. You can read the story here.

Joi McMillon, co-editor of "Moonlight," is the first black woman to be nominated for the editing Oscar. Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times Joi McMillon, co-editor of "Moonlight," is the first black woman to be nominated for the editing Oscar. Joi McMillon, co-editor of "Moonlight," is the first black woman to be nominated for the editing Oscar. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

COMPLETE L.A. TIMES OSCAR COVERAGE

We’ve been covering the Academy Awards from all angles, leading up to Sunday’s ceremony. Theater critic Charles McNulty looked at the very different performances by the two main contenders in the lead actor race — Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck. Tre’vell Anderson profiled Joi McMillon, the first black woman editor to receive an Oscar nomination. Steven Zeitchik wrote about FilmNation’s emergence as a potential awards season powerhouse.

For complete Oscar coverage — now and during the ceremony itself, go to latimes/oscars and start reading. Our reporters and photographers will be on the red carpet and inside the Dolby Theatre, putting you right next to the nominees and winners. And we have a deep reservoir of stories from the last six months in case you need to catch up before the show.

