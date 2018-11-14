'BlacKkKlansman': Spike Lee's urgent message about terrorism, truth and Donald Trump

Warming to the subject of what does — and does not — enter the canon of film and music, Lee offered: “I was doing some research of the greatest albums of all time. And I was looking for where Prince is, Michael Jackson, James Brown. According to Rolling Stone, ‘Thriller’ is No. 20. I have love for everybody … well, not everybody … but the Beach Boys are No. 2. What’s that album? ‘Pet Shop?’ [It’s “Pet Sounds.”] Brian Wilson is a bad mother…, but how is that ahead of ‘Thriller’ and ‘Purple Rain’?”