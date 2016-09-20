Warren Beatty to receive Santa Barbara Film Fest honor in December

Warren Beatty will receive the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on Dec. 1 at a benefit evening at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The award coincides with the release of Beatty’s upcoming movie “Rules Don’t Apply,” his first film since 2001’s poorly received romantic comedy “Town & Country.”

“Rules Don’t Apply,” a drama looking at the relationship between businessman Howard Hughes and a young actress (Lily Collins), will premiere Nov. 10 at the American Film Festival’s AFI Fest in Hollywood. Beatty, 79, plays Hughes in the film, which he produced, wrote and directed. It opens in theaters on Nov. 23.

Past recipients of the Kirk Douglas Award include Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker and Robert DeNiro. Douglas received the namesake award in its initial presentation in 2006. The actor, 99, celebrates his 100th birthday on Dec. 9.

“Warren Beatty upholds the highest artistic standards of the film industry,” Douglas said in a statement. “His choice of material has entertained us as well as made us think more deeply about the world we live in.”

The benefit dinner will be held at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara with all funds raised supporting the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s free, year-round educational programs. Tickets range from $500 to $20,000.

For information about tickets, visit the festival’s website.

glenn.whipp@latimes.com

Twitter: @glennwhipp